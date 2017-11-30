6 High-Flying Gifts for the Jet-Setter

People either like to fly or they don’t. Many even love it. The six gifts we have gathered here are for those in your life who love that time soaring above the clouds, en route to the next breathtaking adventure. We highlight a jet designed to be flown by its owner, a jet card for those who prefer to be flown, a heli-skiing trip to the Alps, a ’round-the-world adventure, and more. These are the gifts your jet-setter will rush to find under the tree.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars and watches to fashion and travel, and more.