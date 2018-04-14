7 Recent Aircraft Concepts That Will Restore Your Faith in the Future

While the release of a new production aircraft is a fairly rare event, the siren’s call of flight provides perennial inspiration for designers and futurists. Perhaps that explains why there is never a shortage of concept aircraft to capture our imaginations. Occasionally, there is already a flying prototype when we happen upon the concept; more often than not, they exist only as renderings. Either way, these fanciful fliers—from supersonic jets to personal planes that take off vertically—are sure to elicit a “wow!” or two.