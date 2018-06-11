Chasing the Dragon: Ameco Creates a Boeing 787 Cabin Concept Based on Traditional Chinese Art

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner stretches 224 feet from nose to tail, with an 18-foot-wide cabin big enough to hold 330 passengers—meaning owners have plenty of space to create a truly luxurious travel environment. Ameco Beijing, China’s biggest aircraft-technical-support company, recently unveiled a new cabin concept for the B787 called Chinese Dragon that reflects design concepts and colors found in traditional Chinese art. Ameco’s concept comprises a crew area, a guest lounge, a cinema, a dining room, a bar and galley, a VIP lounge, an office, and a master suite equipped with a bedroom, private bath, and dressing room.