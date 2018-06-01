Best of the Best: 5 Business Jets That Soar Above the Competition

The goal of private aviation remains the same as always—to get passengers from one place to another as quickly as possible—but the selection of planes we have named this year’s Best of the Best go far beyond that basic requirement, improving nearly every facet of the flying experience. Larger cabins contain amenities like upgraded inflight entertainment systems, and the biggest of the bunch can ferry as many as 18 passengers. All the while, aircraft designers have worked to push their planes to the peak of performance. One craft, for instance, can fly nonstop for 8,055 miles at a time, while another new versatile jet can land and take off from even the smallest and most rustic runways. Prepare for takeoff.