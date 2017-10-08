Over-the-Top Bespoke Interiors for Your Private Jet
Robb Report highlights five private-jet interior concepts that demonstrate air travel is anything but boring.
The experience of flying has become so routine that it is at risk of losing its romance and excitement—even when traveling in a private jet. But aircraft-design teams are working to elevate our time aloft, employing the latest technical innovations along with soaring imaginations to create spaces for comfort, rest, and productivity—plus a little magic.