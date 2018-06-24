Six Private Jets Owned by World Cup Soccer Stars

World Cup fever has gripped the globe, and even though the United States doesn’t have a team in the tournament, thousands of Americans have bought tickets to games in Russia and untold more have been huddled around TVs at home or switching been work and game streams at the office.

It’s yet another reminder of just how insanely popular the sport is, and by extension, just how wealthy its star players are. It’s also a truly international sport, with players attending matches and events all over the world. It is with these factors in mind that we have decided to take a closer look at the private jets some of soccer’s current top athletes—and one famous retiree—use to get around.