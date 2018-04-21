The 5 Most Scenic Airports in the World

Donegal Airport, on Ireland’s northwest Atlantic coast, garnered the most votes in PrivateFly’s recent survey of travelers to determine the world’s most scenic airports. More than 8,500 votes were cast in the poll, and 112 different airports received at least one vote. PrivateFly, a web-based global charter broker that is headquartered in England and has an office in Fort Lauderdale, conducted the poll in February. It enlisted a panel of travel and private-aviation experts, including Robb Report editor at large Bruce Wallin, to create a list of candidates for voters to consider.

The Nos. 6 through 10 finishers in the poll were Orlando Melbourne International in Florida, Billy Bishop Toronto City, London City, Prince Juliana International in St. Maarten, and Miami International. To learn what voters said about Donegal Airport and to see the rest of the top-five finishers, view the slideshow.