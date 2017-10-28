The Sky’s the Limit for New Private-Jet Interiors

Designing a luxurious, comfortable, and functional interior for a private jet is both an art and a science. The technological challenges are formidable—all the furnishings and features in the cabin must meet or exceed the exacting safety standards for commercial aircraft enforced by government agencies around the world. Also, every feature—whether it’s a floor covering or doorknob or video monitor—must do its job while minimizing weight, because more weight requires more fuel, and every ounce of fuel burned translates into a shorter range capability for the airplane. And every square inch of the interior must not only be safe and useful, it must also be reliable and easy to maintain, to be sure the jet can maintain its busy schedule. But jet makers are eager to compete, so cabin technologies are continuously innovating and evolving.