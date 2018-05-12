The World’s 5 Longest-Range Business Jets

If refueling stops are a problem for you, these business jets are the answer. With a range of 6,800 (land) miles or greater, each can fly nonstop to just about anywhere you want to go. Note that the range figures are hypothetical and calculated from data generated by flight tests as well as the aircraft’s engineering and design—no one wants to see just how much farther an aircraft can fly once the low-fuel light comes on. And in most cases, the maximum distance is based on the aircraft flying in ideal weather conditions at cruising speed while carrying eight passengers and four crew members. Also note that these rankings are going to change in the coming years with the arrivals of the Gulfstream G600 (7,480-mile range) and Bombardier’s Global 7000 (8,861) and Global 8000. The latter, which is still at least a couple years away from entering service, is projected to have an industry-leading range of 9,091 miles. Continue on to see which in-service business jets are built for the longest hauls.