The World’s 8 Fastest Business Jets

Travelers with a need for extreme speed may someday have the option of flying in a supersonic business jet such as the 940 mph NASA X-Plane, the 990 mph Aerion AS2, or even the 1,100-mph Spike S-512. Until then, however, we’ll have to settle for a business jet that, under the right conditions, can break the 600 mph barrier instead of the sound barrier. The list of business jet models that can fly faster than Mach 0.91 (600 mph at 40,000 feet) includes two that are currently in service and two more that are scheduled to enter service this year. View the slideshow to see which jet is the fastest.