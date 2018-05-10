Surf Air Expansion Offers Access to New Routes in Europe and the Northeast

Surf Air, the Southern California–based all-you-can-fly membership airline, has introduced a global program that provides access to several new European routes and helicopter and seaplane service to popular weekend destinations in the Northeast.

The $3,950-a-month price of the global membership allows you to take an unlimited number of scheduled charter flights between European cities that now include Milan, Zurich, Luxembourg, Munich, Brussels, Vienna, Geneva, Basel, and Nice. The flights are operated by JetClass, a Vienna-based company that sells single seats on chartered private jets. Seats on the flights can be booked through the Surf Air mobile app, which the company recently updated to include a new feature that lets you reserve a seat for a guest as well as yourself.

With the new membership, you also can take a limited number of flights with Blade, the helicopter and seaplane operator that, among other routes in the Northeast, offers service between New York City and the Hamptons, Nantucket, and Newport, R.I.

Surf Air operates as many as 90 scheduled flights a day between a total of 11 California destinations and Las Vegas. It runs a similar network in Texas. In both states, the basic membership costs $1,950 a month and lets you take an unlimited number of the scheduled flights aboard a Best of the Best–winning Pilatus PC-12NG, an eight passenger turboprop that has a cruising speed of about 320 mph.

Surf Air’s premium membership costs $2,950 a month and includes such added benefits as the ability to book as many as six reservations at a time, one complimentary guest flight per month, and two complimentary nights at a hotel every three months.

The company also offers Surf Anywhere and Surf Air Escapes. The latter is a membership program that, for an annual fee of $2,500, lets you book a seat on weekend flights for $600 or $750 per person each way from various California locations to such in-state destinations as Lake Tahoe, Monterey, Napa Valley, and Palm Springs. You also can reserve a seat on flights to and from Las Vegas.

Surf Anywhere is an on-demand charter service through which you can arrange—using a feature on the new mobile app—a private flight to any destination aboard a choice of aircraft that ranges from a PC-12NG to a Gulfstream IV. The price depends on the length of the flight and the type of aircraft. If you book a flight through Surf Anywhere, the company will waive the $2,500 Surf Air Escapes membership fee.