Victor Launches Private Jet Charter Frequent-Flier Program

Earlier this week, global jet charter booking platform Victor announced its adoption of a customer reward model that is usually most closely associated with commercial air travel rather than private. Billed as the world’s first global frequent-flier program for private jet charter, the new Alto program is yet another innovative initiative from a company that we spotlighted a few months back when it launched a carbon offset program to make private jet travel a little more guilt-free.

Founded just under seven years ago, Victor offers an online platform where you can compare, book, and manage chartered flights with an emphasis on up-front transparency—meaning fees and other added costs that are often not revealed until after a trip is booked are put on full display when comparing flights through Victor. Once you have enrolled in the program, your Alto account will track the flights you book through the service and reward you with points that can be applied toward the cost of future flights. One point is earned for each dollar spent through Victor, and points are redeemed in batches of 10,000.

To welcome its core customers to the program right away, Victor has invested more than $800,000 to allocate points to existing members based on their flights over the past 12 months (including, perhaps, to the Kentucky Derby last month). Over the next five years, the company plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in the rewards program. Members can track the number of points they have earned through Victor’s website or by using the company’s iOS app.

Once the points have been earned, customers will have three years to spend them before they expire. Thankfully, this restriction should not pose a problem, as Victor works with more than 100 charter partners to offer flights all over the world in a range of models and sizes—giving members access to nearly any destination they need.