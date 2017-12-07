VistaJet Clients Offered Private Tours of Items in the Rockefeller Collection Auction

VistaJet, the Malta-based private-aviation provider that offers on-demand charter and membership programs, is sponsoring the exhibition tour of the Collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller. That’s good news for the art and design collectors among VistaJet’s clientele, because the company is offering special tour-related perks and privileges.

The tour, which previews highlights of the collection, will be followed by the sale of the collection this spring in New York. Christie’s will conduct the auction at its Rockefeller Center galleries. Because all proceeds will benefit charities supported by the Rockefellers, the sale is billed as the all-time most significant auction dedicated entirely to raising funds for philanthropic causes.

The collection is vast. It includes Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, and Modern works of art, American paintings, English and European furniture, Asian works of art, European ceramics, Chinese export porcelain, silver, and American decorative arts and furniture.

Before concluding in New York, the tour will make one other U.S. stop, in Los Angeles in the spring. It will also visit London in the spring. The tour began in November in Hong Kong. The dates of the sale and the remaining three tour stops will be announced in January.

VistaJet, which launched in the United States four years ago, has created three experiences around the tour for its clients. The Direct Experience will offer anyone flying with VistaJet to any of the Rockefeller collection exhibitions a complimentary membership to VistaJet Direct. The membership gives you access to certain VistaJet private flights at special rates. With the Rockefeller Experience, you and as many as nine guests can travel with VistaJet to New York for a private tour of the collection prior to the auction. It’s too late to engage in the complete itinerary of the World Art Experience—private visits to each of the four venues on the exhibition tour—but a VistaJet spokesman said the company, as the tour’s sponsor, can tailor a customized package that suits a client’s schedule.

In Hong Kong, Christie’s presented three masterpieces of Impressionist and Modern art from the Rockefeller collection: a Picasso, a Monet, and a Matisse. The Picasso, a Rose Period painting from the Gertrude Stein collection, has an estimated value of about $70 million. Monet’s Nymphéas en Fleur (circa 1914–1917) has a presale estimate of roughly $35 million. With an estimated value of $50 million, the circa-1923 reclining nude by Matisse is expected to set an auction-price record for a work by the artist.