X Unlimited Offer for JetSuite’s SuiteKey Members

Southern California–based private-aviation company JetSuite announced today that SuiteKey members who renew or join by March 31, 2018, will receive free seats on board sister company JetSuiteX flights. The offer is being dubbed “X Unlimited” and gives SuiteKey members the opportunity to reserve complimentary seats on flights between JetSuiteX destinations such as Mammoth Lakes, Oakland, San Jose, Concord, Las Vegas, and Burbank. The semi-private carrier plans to introduce new destinations in the near future.

New or renewing members of SuiteKey at the 50K level receive the X Unlimited benefit for six months. Other SuiteKey-member levels may use the offer through the end of the year. Members will also receive discounted tickets for family or friends flying with them on JetSuiteX.

“Offering ‘X Unlimited’ is in line with why we originally created JetSuite—to enable travelers to find their ‘Suite Spot’ with a private-aviation option that puts flying at the forefront and eliminates unnecessary fees and wasted time,” says JetSuite CEO Alex Wilcox, who was also a JetBlue founding executive.

“We see this as a nice added benefit that enables their SuiteKey funds to go further and invites our valued members to experience our outstanding, and fast growing, JetSuiteX service. Free access to JetSuiteX gives our members the option to jet between select destinations with all the ground benefits of private aviation, without having to charter the plane themselves.”

JetSuite’s SuiteKey membership offers lower rates than JetSuite’s regular fares, a longer grace period when you are late for your scheduled flight, more flexible change and cancellation policies, higher priority for booking, no fee for flying on peak days, and more.

JetSuite, a partner of commercial carrier Jet Blue, provides a fleet of various jets—including Phenom 100s and 300s, Citation CJ3s, and Legacy 135s—across the United States. JetSuiteX started chartering 30-seat Embraer 135s in April 2016 and aims to provide a private-travel experience but at the price of a traditional airline ticket. Flights have regular schedules out of private-jet terminals throughout the West and include a leather-clad interior and free drinks and snacks.