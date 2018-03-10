Cars
5 Production Cars and Concepts at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show
From a track star to an all-electric autonomous car, here are a few notable debuts at the annual exhibition.
5 Captivating Conveyances that Capture the Spirit of Adventure
From an automotive homage to a superlative superyacht, these transportive titans are all about action.
Revology’s Shelby GT500 Remarkably Reimagines the Mod Sixties Mustang
The new 600 hp homage is far more than mere muscle.
Dodge Demon Be Gone: Hennessey’s Exorcist Looks to Expel the Competition
The 1,000 hp Camaro conversion recently reached 217 mph at a test track in Texas.
6 Automotive Beauties to Bid On at the 2018 Amelia Island Auctions
The seven-figure four-wheelers include a barn-find Ferrari and Le Mans–placing Porsche.
Vehicle Spotlight: 2014 Ferrari FF 2dr Hatchback
Glickenhaus Goes for the Gusto with Two Supercars and a Beastly Buggy
James Glickenhaus recently previewed his prototypes at the Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Calif.
Jaguar’s All-Electric I-Pace has Power, Range, and Refinement
The 394 hp SUV vaults from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a range of roughly 240 miles.
Last in Line: The Lotus 3-Eleven 430 Marks the End of the Model
Only 20 examples of the roofless racer will be rolled out.
5 Acclaimed Automobiles from the Bonhams Grand Palais Auction in Paris
These cars—from famed Italian, French, and German marques— were the lots we were looking at.
