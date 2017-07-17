// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Three Wheels Are All You Need with the 180 hp Vanderhall Venice

Powered by a turbocharged inline-4 engine, the roadster rockets from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

By on July 17, 2017
Vanderhall venice front view

Related Articles

The three-wheel experience begs exploration by driving enthusiasts, because vehicles such as the new Vanderhall Venice—which rides on a trio of 18-inch aluminum wheels—offer the exhilaration of a motorcycle with greater stability and protection. The Venice’s steering response is instantaneous, making curvy roads a delight. But even straight, open highway is an adventure when the road rushes by so close to the cockpit.

The Venice, which is constructed in Provo, Utah, and priced from just under $30,000, is built on a light and strong aluminum chassis. The chassis cradles a General Motors–sourced 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine that produces 180 hp and emits a throaty growl. It’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Vanderhall venice rear view

The formed composite body wraps the machine and has a slightly retro look—think Lotus 7. The Venice weighs just 1,375 pounds dry, creating a high power-to-weight ratio that enables an impressive zero-to-60-mph time of 4.5 seconds.

The twin bucket seats are comfortable and accommodate large frames. The roll hoops behind each seat enhance safety, and the presence of a full-size windscreen makes piloting the Venice a civilized affair. A toasty heater and a 600-watt Bluetooth sound system add to the vehicle’s refinement.

More Cars

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

ad