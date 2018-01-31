Behind the Scenes at the 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year

Start with thirteen cars and nearly 8,000 hp, then add the open road and more than 200 devotees of driving, and you have the winning recipe for the 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year. Here’s a primer on how the fine-tuned automotive gala was geared.
Horses for Courses
It’s no exaggeration to say that the sports and luxury vehicles in our 2018 Car of the Year contest constitute one of the most diverse and exciting dream garages the editors have gathered for Robb Report’s annual autofest. There was something to suit every taste: a couple of supercars, three gorgeous GTs, two feisty sports sedans, two ultra-luxury four-doors, three powerful convertibles, and an American muscle car, which elicited debate louder than its 707 hp engine.
It would seem that power was this year’s theme, and there were plenty of horses kicking the stalls. A total of 7,945 hp, to be precise. Had the Bugatti Chiron made its appearance as planned (forestalled due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control), total equine output would have teetered on the precipice of 10,000 hp. Power ranged from the 471 hp Lexus to the 710 hp McLaren, or an average of 611 hp per car. Fifteen years ago, the Lexus would have been at the top of the heap, yet now, 700-plus hp engines are hardly uncommon. Today’s drivers are a spoiled and entitled bunch, and carmakers are only too happy to indulge us.
As with any sport, half the fun is making friendly bets on which competitor will come out on top. With 15 Car of the Year competitions under this writer’s belt, the biggest lesson learned is that one can never predict the love or hate elicited by certain automobiles. And the sheer diversity of our judges ensures that one driver’s heartthrob could be another’s heartburn. It’s a safe bet, however, that at the end of an exhausting day of driving, evaluating, and voting by our judges, every one of these 13 cars is someone’s winner. —Robert Ross
Rules of the Road
The criteria for selection and judging are simple: We choose 13 cars from among the best sports and luxury offerings on the market. Why 13? Because that’s about the most cars that can be driven comfortably in a day. The model must be new, or at least offer a significant change in specifications from the previous model year. So while a Porsche Turbo S (last year’s cowinner) is a stellar automobile, it’s not new for 2018, and thus doesn’t qualify. Other new models may have been available in Europe but not yet fresh off the boat in America, which explains the absence of cars like the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.
Judging is done by enthusiastic drivers—not automotive journalists—and the results are tallied from 10 groups of as many as 26 drivers each, who drive in pairs. Our Napa, Calif., event hosted seven groups; Boca Raton, Fla., had three, for 202 participants in total. Each driver answered questions with a grade of A through F, rating such aspects as performance, design, suitability as a daily driver, perceived value, and more. This broad scope of questions helps to level the playing field, with a sedan theoretically gaining a higher score than a single-purpose supercar. Needless to say, there were surprises at every turn. —Robert Ross
Days of Wine and Roadsters
None of the judges were surprised by the hospitality received at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, Calif., and Florida’s historic Boca Raton Resort & Club, now a Waldorf Astoria property. Both hotels lodged our guests and served as headquarters for our 10 demanding driving sessions. When not ensconced in the supple driver’s seat of the Mercedes-AMG S65 or the cockpit of the McLaren 720S, the drivers and their companions were regaled at elegant dinners held either at the resorts or, in Napa Valley, at the properties of some of the wine partners who so liberally filled our glasses: Alpha Omega Winery, Benchmark Wine Group, CADE Estate Winery, Champagne Taittinger, Darioush, Davis Estates, Freemark Abbey, Grgich Hills Estate, Groth Vineyards & Winery, Lokoya, Metaphora Wines, Mira Winery, Vineyard 7&8, Wally’s Wine & Spirits, and Hall Napa Valley.
Of course, these moments of indulgence occurred on the evening before each event and at the close of each driving day, when the judges—sobered by some rides and intoxicated by others—gathered to share their experiences and argue their individual cases for the most deserving vehicles. While the dining rooms sometimes brimmed with dissension and occasional discord, harmony always prevailed among the stemware arrayed on the tables. —Brett Anderson
Judges
These drivers drove the decision of our 2018 Car of the Year.
Sponsors
Thanks to following companies for their support.
Napa
