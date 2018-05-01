// RR One

Porsche Announces the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid

The new plug-in model marries several firsts for the marque.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

Advancements and integration of alternative power-train technology continue to accelerate, as evidenced by Porsche’s announcement today of its 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid—the marque’s “E-Performance” plug-in that surpasses its predecessors in speed, power, and range.

The cutting-edge Cayenne inherits the 918 Spyder’s hybrid approach to boosting performance, and parlays the electric motor’s immediate delivery of torque with output from the vehicle’s 3-liter, turbocharged V-6 engine. The 455 hp combination—generating 516 ft lbs of torque—allows the Cayenne E-Hybrid to hurtle from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and top out at 157 mph. Those results reflect a time .7 second increase in quickness and 6 mph improvement in max speed over the current Cayenne S E-Hybrid, a variant introduced in 2014. And with a 14.1 kWh lithium ion battery pack, the new model can motor at 83 mph on electricity alone for up to 27 miles, five miles more than the one before. In addition, extended downtime is deterred with an optional 7.2 kW onboard charger which, when used with a 230-volt, 32 amp connection, can completely recharge the battery in 2.3 hours.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

With a total of 455 hp, the new plug-in model moves from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.  Photo: Courtesy Porsche.

Also part of the revised hybrid power train is an electromechanical separating clutch that pairs with the Cayenne’s Tiptronic S transmission, an 8-speed gearing system which premieres on this model. Standard as well is Porsche’s Sport Chrono Package, which offers not only the Sport and Sport Plus drive settings (where the V-6 engine excels) but four new hybrid modes—E-Power (solely electric), Hybrid Auto (optimally switches between electric and gas), E-Hold (conserves the electric charge), and E-Charge (the V-6 engine generates excess power for battery storage).

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid.

The interior introduces Porsche’s first heads-up display.  Photo: Courtesy Porsche.

Other firsts for the marque include the interior’s full-color, heads-up display, the availability of the Porsche InnoDrive traffic-sensing system (which monitors flow up to 1.8 mile ahead), and the use of 22-inch wheels.

Priced starting at $79,000, the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid should reach dealers in the United States at the beginning of next year.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad