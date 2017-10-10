7 Reasons Why the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Should Belong to You

The gas pedal is pinned to the floor and the vehicle is in a full-on sideways drift. We’re making a gorgeous slide around a 90-degree turn on a dirt road, with fist-sized rocks kicking out of the rear wheels.

Exiting the turn, I spin the steering wheel to straighten our path. The vehicle corrects itself perfectly, exhibiting a fine balance and nuanced power train. I then gun it over a sharp crest and we’re completely airborne.

Is this a 1980s Group-B Lancia 037 rally car? A Baja 1000–prepped trophy truck? I’ve raced both in my career—but no. Rather, it’s a new pickup truck from Chevrolet. The Colorado ZR2 is a master of all terrains, on-road and off. Well-optioned, it comes to around $50,000.

The ZR2 is not your grand pappy’s lumpy work truck. It’s part of a brand new segment we’re calling a “sport truck.” And even if you’ve never before had any interest in one, these very special haulers may pique your interest. They are as comfortable cruising on the highway at 80 mph as they are crashing around the desert—also at 80 mph.

Following the lead of the awesome Ford Raptor, the Colorado ZR2 is the latest sport-truck entrant and, in many ways, it hits the sweet spot for thrill-loving enthusiasts. Here are seven reasons why it deserves a possible slot in your garage.

Size Matters

Unlike the gargantuan, full-size Raptor, the midsize Colorado is the first sport truck you can comfortably fit into a garage. The width is similar to an SUV, making it easier to negotiate city traffic and narrow slot-canyon roads. Still, the available four-door configuration (the “crew cab”), accommodates four large gentlemen. (When Ford releases the midsize Ranger again, expect to see a mini-Raptor appear, as well.)

Shocking Technology

The Colorado ZR2 shares shock technology with the Ford GT and Aston Martin One-77. It is a mean feat to design shocks that can handle both the highway and four-wheel jumps, but the ZR2 manages its breadth of capability by employing a novel damping system found in Formula 1 racecars and supercars.

The Canadian company Multimatic has designed a spool-valve damper that far exceeds the control of traditional shocks. These multi-chamber units adapt quickly to varied terrain and also manage sharp impacts. They’re used by Ford on the GT and Chevy on its Camaro Z/28, but this is the first time we’ve seen them adapted for on-road/off-road use.

A Highway Hercules

Trucks of old were ill-suited to long trips. But the ZR2 offers a refined ride experience. It hums effortlessly on the asphalt, teamed with either a 3.6-liter V-6 and 8-speed transmission or the even lovelier 2.8-liter turbo-diesel paired with a 6-speed automatic. There’s no shake or rough idle, even with the diesel version, and the truck takes to the curves with surprising aplomb and little body lean. This compliancy makes even extensive journeys palatable. When you’re feeling sporty, you can hustle it along curvy roads, too. You won’t mistake it for a modern Corvette, but it would keep up handily with a lot of older sports cars. Our only complaint? We’d like to see both engines get even more power.

Outdoor Omnipotence

Just as a serious sports car can conquer both the racetrack and serpentine back roads, the ZR2 is set up for high-speed desert runs and scrambling up broken terrain.

Baja dreams are best suited to the 308-hp V-6 engine, with the truck’s traction control systems set to “off-road” mode. You can also turn the traction control completely off to accomplish those rally-car slides. But if you prefer to go slow and steady up steep mountainsides, the available diesel option—with its 369 ft lbs of torque—is ideal. The truck has front and rear locking differentials, skid plates, and 8.6 inches of suspension travel in front and 10 inches at the rear—componentry and configurations successfully tested by engineers on California’s infamous Rubicon Trail in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Rugged Good Looks

With knobby 31-inch tires protruding out of widened wheel arches and a fulsome hood, the ZR2 is clearly ready to get rough and rowdy. The exterior changes aren’t superficial, either. Bumpers were redesigned to allow the 30-degree approach angle, and the rear step was eliminated so it wouldn’t get torn off on rock ledges.

Creature Comforts

With heated leather front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless cell charging, 4G Wi-Fi, and a Bose stereo, it is at least as luxe as an older Mercedes-Benz S-Class example.

A Lavish Load

Now you can trailer your speed boat or racecar in a vehicle that’s almost as fun to pilot as the toys being towed. And come to think of it, that ample truck bed means you can transport a ton in the back. As it turns out, the ZR2 is good for that kind of stuff, too.