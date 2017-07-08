You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

The All-Electric Aston Martin RapidE Will Bolt to Production in 2019

The marque’s first purely electric-powered vehicle will have a production run of only 155 examples.

By on July 7, 2017
A rendering of the Aston Martin RapidE.

Related Articles

Now that zero-emissions mobility has real momentum, top luxury marques are making their move in the market with models that combine eco-friendly function with elegant form and refinement. At the apex of this progression will undoubtedly be the Aston Martin RapidE—the first all-electric vehicle from the esteemed British automaker—which, as announced on June 27, will go into production in 2019.

Aston Martin first revealed the car as a concept at London’s Lancaster House in 2015. The debut coincided with a meeting between Prince William and Catherine—the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. As part of the proceedings, Aston Martin and the Chinese investment group ChinaEquity agreed to collaborate on possible production of the RapidE. The car, to be manufactured at Aston Martin’s Gaydon facility in Warwickshire, England, was originally projected to be ready for purchase sometime this year.

A rendering of the front of Aston Martin's RapidE.

Production of the Aston Martin RapidE will soon be a reality. 

The RapidE is essentially the electric variant of the Rapide S, the four-door fury (introduced in 2013) powered by a 6-liter V-12 engine. Aston Martin’s clean machine, however, will also incorporate elements from the Rapide AMR concept introduced at the Geneva International Motor Show in March.

A rear-view rendering of the Aston Martin RapidE.

A rear-view rendering of the RapidE, Aston Martin’s first zero-emissions model. 

For the creation of the RapidE’s alternative power train, Aston Martin partnered with Williams Advanced Engineering, a division of the Williams Formula 1 team. Williams is part of a consortium that was recently awarded $125 million from the United Kingdom’s Advanced Propulsion Centre to build an electric vehicle battery facility in the region.

Production of the Aston Martin RapidE will be limited to only 155 examples.

More Cars

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

ad