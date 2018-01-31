Audi R8 V10 Spyder at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]

Every year, Robb Report compares and contrasts a selection of the finest automobiles in the world to determine which truly are the finest cars money can buy. Last fall, from October 27 through November 10, a variety of judges – including editors, RR1 members, celebrity guests, and experts in the field – arrived at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort to make their selections by driving the 13 competitors from leading luxury marques on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif. Take a look at the Audi R8 V10 Spyder – a multiple year winner at past Car of the Year events, this iteration of the iconic roadster placed 4th at this year’s event.
By Robb Report Staff on January 31, 2018
