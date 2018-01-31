// RR One

Bentley Continental Supersports at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]

The most powerful Bentley in production finished 6th at this year’s event.

By on January 31, 2018

Related Articles

Every year, Robb Report compares and contrasts a selection of the finest automobiles in the world to determine which truly are the finest cars money can buy. Last fall, from October 27 through November 10, a variety of judges – including editors, RR1 members, celebrity guests, and experts in the field – arrived at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort to make their selections by driving the 13 competitors from leading luxury marques on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif. Take a look at the Bentley Continental Supersports, the most powerful Bentley in production, and the 6th place winner at this year’s competition.

More Cars

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad