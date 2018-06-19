// RR One
2018

Best of the Best: Why the Ducati Panigale V4 S Is Our Top Two-Wheeler for 2018

With 214 hp, the four-cylinder fury is revolutionary while remaining true to the brand.

Ducati Panigale V4 S

Related Articles

Ducati’s announcement that it would transition from its traditional big-twin engine to a V-4 had the brand’s loyalists on high alert. The Ducatisti were understandably concerned that the outgoing L-twin’s thumping torque and distinctive staccato exhaust note might be lost in the name of progress. But the new V-4 engine—which broadcasts a reassuringly robust song bearing a striking resemblance to its predecessor’s—marks a revolutionary shift that has helped Ducati earn our Best of the Best accolades for its new Panigale V4 S superbike.

The V-4 engine’s improvements are undeniable: Power delivery is now distributed more evenly across a 15,000 rpm range, and riders (not to mention racers) will find that accessing the Panigale’s 214 horses is a considerably more approachable endeavor that invites even more enthusiastic throttle twists. Gone is the predecessor’s off-the-line jolt of torque, replaced with an even-keeled thrust that pulls the Ducati ahead with a tractor beam–like force in virtually any gear, lending it a linearity that inspires a newfound sense of confidence.

Aiding agility is a counter-rotating crankshaft, which reduces the engine’s inertial forces and helps the 384-pound (dry weight) bike change direction more easily. Also assisting are complex electronic systems that include traction, stability, and wheelie controls managed by 6-axis sensors, as well as a novel feature that translates a firm stab of the rear brake into a controlled skid, which helps position the bike for entry into low-speed corners.

Our track test of the bike—at Spain’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo—revealed expansive athleticism and an intense ability to assail corners. Leaned into a corner, the Panigale’s body mass seemingly dissolved with an agility that belied its four-figure displacement. With the throttle pinned on the half-mile straight, it devoured tarmac until we hit an indicated 172 mph, proving its mettle across the sometimes paradoxical tasks of cornering and straight-line acceleration. But in the end, the Panigale V4 S earned our distinction not only because of its striking performance capabilities, but also because it achieves those goals while remaining definitive of Ducati. (from $27,495). 

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Comments

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad