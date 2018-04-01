Car of the Month: 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche is one of the world’s most iconic luxury carmakers, with a reputation for unrivaled precision and engineering excellence. The German brand has achieved such heights by continuing to make incremental upgrades to its vehicles, model year after model year, for improved performance and comfort. This pursuit of perfection is most evident in the legendary 911, which Porsche has continued to improve since the model line launched in the 1970s; however, a newer stead to the Teutonic stable also benefits from this lineage-focused approach to vehicle development.

Every year since its introduction nearly a decade ago, the Porsche Panamera has continued to redefine what a luxury sedan can be. This is perhaps most evident in the 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo, many pristine examples of which are available in the inventory of Robb Report partner Penske Automotive Group. The Panamera’s nearly 17-foot-long body and lengthy four-door profile are a misleading guise to its true sports-car performance.

The Turbo variant features a 4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that produces 550 hp and shoots the car to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, making it one of the fastest-accelerating sedans on the market. For the 2018 model, Porsche made iterative updates to the Panamera Turbo to maintain performance while increasing efficiency. Porsche positioned the car’s turbochargers in between the cylinder banks to reduce their reaction time and minimize exhaust stream drag. When driving downhill or around town, where there is little need for substantial torque, the driver can opt to use four cylinders instead of eight, helping the Panamera achieve a combined average fuel efficiency of 21 mpg. In terms of stopping power, the Panamera Turbo brings its nearly 4,400-pound body to rest with six-piston aluminum monobloc brake calipers at both front and rear wheels. Additionally, pedal travel is tight, resulting in impressively short and precise braking power. As a complete package, the Porsche Panamera is one of the best-performing sedans on the road today.

Additionally, what separates the Panamera Turbo from the four-door pack is coupling its robust sports-car capabilities with superior passenger utility, safety, and comfort fit for a family. From a newly styled glass center console to the two-piece panoramic sunroof, the Panamera’s interior is sumptuous to say the least. Together with customization and optional upgrades, which include 10-inch removable touchscreen tablets mounted to the back of the front-seat headrests, the Panamera is more private jet than town car.

For those seeking even higher levels of power and comfort, Robb Report partner Penske Automotive Group counts among its extensive inventory Sport Turismo and Executive variants of the Porsche Panamera Turbo.

