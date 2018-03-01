Car of the Month: 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce is a name synonymous with opulent, handcrafted luxury. The famed British carmaker, whose history goes back more than 100 years, produces what are perhaps the finest motor vehicles ever created, with the Rolls-Royce Ghost setting the standard for the full-size luxury sedan segment. Robb Report partner Penske Automotive Group has a catalog of Rolls-Royce vehicles in its inventory, including a 2018 Rolls-Royce Ghost with minimal miles on its odometer and an all-white aesthetic that gives it an especially regal feel.

Rolls-Royce debuted the Ghost in 2009 and, in 2014, it released the Ghost Series II, with an iconic silhouette immediately recognizable and distinctly Rolls-Royce. Updates to the Series II iteration include interior and exterior improvements—from a subtly elevated hood and more aggressive stance to smart headlights, GPS-aided transmission, and a modernized infotainment system. This 2018 Ghost benefits from a striking English White exterior paint job and an interior in Arctic White, a combination which exudes tasteful sophistication. One of the defining characteristics of the Ghost Series II is the tapered “wake channel” on the hood, running from the Spirit of Ecstasy emblem to the windshield. This line evokes a jet’s vapor trail or wake of a luxury yacht, which hints at the car’s dynamism and offers a sleek contrast to the car’s stately posture.

But despite its roughly 5,500-pound curb weight and nearly 18-foot length, which gives the car one of the most spacious cabins in its class, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is a remarkably svelte sedan. Powering this big, beautiful beast is a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that effortlessly accelerates to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds. Helping the engine’s 563 hp output is the aforementioned GPS-aided gearbox, which recognizes the driving route and road conditions to anticipate driving needs and shift gears accordingly. The Ghost also features intelligent adaptive suspension that automatically adjusts stiffness to the road conditions at all four corners. Pairing significant power with all of this technology gives the Rolls-Royce Ghost one of the smoothest and most refined driving experiences available today.

Because this Ghost is in such pristine condition, it may be as elusive as its name suggests. Luckily, it is one of many Rolls-Royce cars available in the PenskeLuxury.com inventory, so prospective buyers are encouraged to browse the collection to find the car that best suits them.

