Car of the Month: 2019 Ferrari Portofino

When news broke in 2017 that the Ferrari Portofino would replace the California T—the best-selling Prancing Horse of all time—car enthusiasts were initially taken aback. But with the forthcoming model’s notable upgrades in power, finesse, and aesthetic, reluctance soon turned into excitement. Because of the car’s exclusivity, availability of the Ferrari Portofino is limited, so readers are encouraged to get on the reservation list now through their local Ferrari dealer or through Robb Report partner Penske Automotive Group. The Portofino will be available in November.

Improvements to the Portofino include increased speed, better power handling, and additional rear-seat legroom—which are all based on Ferrari’s extensive market research of the California T. With these upgrades, the Portofino is sure to further its predecessor’s legacy as an everyday driver with the soul of a supercar.

The Portofino sports Ferrari’s turbocharged V-8 engine, delivering 591 hp (39 more than the California T) and 560 ft lbs of torque. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph. Ferrari attributes the elevated performance of the Portofino in part to the car’s lighter, redesigned frame and efficient use of hollow componentry, which results in considerable weight reduction and increased torsional rigidity. For example, the A-pillar now consists of only two pieces compared to 21 on the California T. Additionally, Ferrari fine-tuned the car’s throttle response with a new one-piece cast exhaust header, giving drivers more of Ferrari’s signature grunt. Ferrari optimized dynamics and handling by introducing stiffer springs and by adopting the latest magnetorheological damping system with dual-coil technology.

In terms of design, the Portofino’s sophisticated yet robust silhouette accentuates an aerodynamically sloped nose, while new LED horizontal headlights conceal the drag-reducing intake vents. Ferrari couples the retractable hardtop, which can now be opened or closed in less than 15 seconds, with wider-placed taillights to allow for more luggage space without sacrificing the sportiness of its rear haunches or the elegance of its line. Available in a Rosso Portofino Red, the Portofino is sure to join Ferrari’s stable of modern icons.

Prospective buyers of the Ferrari Portofino are encouraged to contact PenskeLuxury.com to make a reservation.

For more information, contact:

Michael Famiglietti

Sr. Vice President, Super Premium Brands

Penske Automotive, Inc.

michael@penskeluxury.com