Foster Youth Take Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Cruise in the World’s Finest Automobiles

Following the success of this year’s 2018 Car of the Year event in Napa Valley, the East Coast will finally get a high-performance automotive competition to call its own. Expanding its reach to the sunny region of Boca Raton, Florida, Robb Report’s Car of the Year will join forces with the Selfless Love Foundation to give the event a charitable component.

On Tuesday, December 5, a group of 20 current and former foster youth ranging in age from 18 to 23 will partake in the luxury automobile experience by snagging the driver’s seat of 13 beastly cars, which includes the 680-hp Ferrari GTC4Lusso and the powerful Lamborghini Hurácan Performante.

The participating youth are from Brown’s Harbor, a supportive-housing program that operates in partnership with the nonprofit foundation to provide the underserved youth population with education, housing, aid in creating financial independence, and access to resources for improved health and personal care. According to the foundation, over 40 percent of children that leave foster care after exceeding the age limit end up homeless within 2 years, and over 100,000 children are waiting to be adopted every day in the U.S.

The founders of the foundation are husband-and-wife duo Ed and Ashley Brown, who have committed themselves to addressing these negative statistics by providing at-risk youth with the tools to establish their own independence. Ashley has been motivated in part by her own history as an adopted child, while Ed has utilized his 20-year experience as president and CEO of the Patrón Spirits Company to contribute to the foundations cause.

Defining a charitable experience like no other, this partnership aims to provide a young generation with the unique chance to take a seat behind the wheel and experience the thrill of a luxury machine. The Car of the Year attendees will include members from RR1 who will be voting on this year’s winner as well as representatives from the foundation and Robb Report. To make it even more special, they’ll be paired with the foster youth to experience a once-in-a-lifetime ride and drive.

Car of the Year is taking place at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort from December 3 to 9.

To make contributions and donations to Selfless Love Foundation, please visit their website.