Drive Another Day: Sights Set on Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin at Christie’s Auction

“Where’s my Bentley?” asks Sean Connery in the guise of James Bond at the beginning of the 1964 movie Goldfinger. “It’s had its day, I’m afraid,” replies Q. “You’ll be using this Aston Martin DB5 with modifications—now pay attention, please.” And with that iconic introduction, the world witnessed the start of a love affair between 007 and the British luxury marque—a marriage made in automotive heaven.

But for those who think owning one of Bond’s four-wheel beauties is as likely as receiving a license to kill, never say never. On April 20, actor Daniel Craig’s personal Aston Martin will be offered as part of the Exceptional Sale presented by Christie’s in New York City.

For the aptly named auction, Craig—who is currently portraying the superlative secret agent on-screen—is parting with his gorgeous getaway car, a 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish, for a good cause. Those without the winning bid can take a quantum of solace from the fact that all proceeds from the automobile are being given to the Opportunity Network, a nonprofit supporting underprivileged students on their mission to attend college and capture rewarding careers.

“It’s no accident that Aston Martin has played a prominent role in 25 Bond films,” says Becky MacGuire, head of the Exceptional Sale. “Its cars are the perfect match with the ultimate British Secret Service agent, a character brought to life by British novelist Ian Fleming in the 1950s and ’60s and then beloved by millions in the classic film series that continues to this day. As a 250-year-old British auction house, we’re particularly proud to be bringing this car to market for the benefit of the Opportunity Network.”

The Aston Martin Centenary Edition Vanquish was produced in commemoration of the brand’s 100th birthday. For his bespoke example, Craig teamed with Aston Martin’s chief creative director, Marek Reichman, to come up with the car’s casual-chic tones of denim and ink. Diamonds are forever, but the vehicle’s midnight-blue exterior and dark-blue hand-stitched leather may turn out to be equally timeless.

“This Centenary Vanquish—number 007 in an edition of just 100—was further customized for Daniel Craig with its distinctive blue-and-black gradated paint finish and blue-on-blue leather interior,” MacGuire says. “The sterling silver and enamel wings on the exterior and the silver thread-embroidered wings on the headrests are just some of the special Centenary features of the car.”

With performance characteristics worthy of any MI6 operative, the aluminum-bodied Vanquish comes with a 6-liter V-12 engine mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The power train allows the Vanquish to easily evade Spectre’s minions as it fires from zero to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds and hits a top speed of 183 mph.

Estimated to fetch up to $600,000, Craig’s Vanquish was previewed at the Christie’s showroom in Los Angeles from February 27 through March 3. It will be on public exhibition again at the auction house’s New York headquarters from April 12 through 20. Bidding will be accepted in person, by telephone, online, and in absentia.