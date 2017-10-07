Ferrari Celebrates Its 70th Birthday in the Big Apple

Fresh from soaking up the love at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Ferrari brings its globe-spanning 70th anniversary celebration to a climax on the east coast of the United States. On October 7 and 8, fans of the Italian marque will gaze upon priceless prancing horses arrayed in select spots in Manhattan. Regardless of how you write your personal list of the top 10 Ferraris of all time, several of your picks are bound to be part of the show.

Rockefeller Plaza will have the honor of hosting the Ferrari F2001, the racecar that Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher guided to victory at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix, weeks before it becomes the first collectible car to be offered at a Sotheby’s art auction. Six other Ferraris—one from each decade—will be on display there as well, in addition to a LaFerrari Aperta.

Hublot’s flagship store—on 743 Fifth Avenue at 57th street—will spotlight legendary Ferrari racers, then and now, with its Motorsports and Performance exhibit. Available to view will be a 512 BB LM, a 488 GTB, and a Ferrari F10. The latter is a model that Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso deemed the best car that he had ever driven. The Ferrari showroom—on 410 Park Avenue at 55th Street—will devote its prime real estate to a 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, a GTC4Lusso, a 365 GTB/4, and an 812 Superfast.

Ten iconic Ferraris will appear at the Sotheby’s location at 1334 York Avenue at 71st Street. Four will be parked on the sidewalk: a 308 GTB, an F50, an Enzo Ferrari, and an F40. The other six will be shown in the 10th floor gallery, and will include a 250 GT Cabriolet, a 400 Superamerica, a 275 GTB, a long-wheelbase 250 GT Berlinetta, a 212 Inter, and a 250 LM.

The marque’s Manhattan exhibition will end Sunday night with a Champagne toast in Rockefeller Plaza, followed by a private reception.