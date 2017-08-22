Hagerty’s New DriveShare Website Puts Classic Car Rental a Click Away

If it’s a struggle to decide which exotic vehicle from your extensive collection to drive each day, then Hagerty’s new DriveShare service may be of little interest. For the automotive-minded masses without a garage full of cars, however, it’s a sure bet to be bookmarked. Sort of like Airbnb for cars (or, more precisely, a luxe version of Turo), the service pairs qualified drivers (30 years of age or older) with coveted cars while providing the owner of each dream machine with another income stream.

Hagerty—a specialty insurance provider for classic automobiles—announced yesterday that it had purchased the exclusive, Massachusetts-based online rental system formerly known as Classics&Exotics. The latter had been in operation since 2014.

Rebranded as DriveShare, the site gives potential renters the ability to sort vehicles by location as well as by marque, model, year, type of transmission, and a host of other variables. Available examples are displayed along with a list of specific features, contact information, and price per day, which can usually run from roughly $99 to $3,300. And vehicles vary from the likes of a 1929 Ford Phaeton and 1958 MG MGA to a 2013 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI and 2016 Lamborghini Huracán.

Both owners and renters are screened and vetted by DriveShare prior to participation. Once a car is reserved, whether for a special event or weekend escape, arrangements are made offline between the two parties regarding pick-up and drop-off logistics.

In the event that any problems pop up once behind the wheel, drivers (who must leave a minimum of $500 as security deposit) are covered by around-the-clock Hagerty Plus roadside assistance and $1 million insurance protection.