Is the New Tesla Roadster the World’s Fastest Production Car?

Making good on an earlier promise to revisit his original product, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk sprung a surprise announcement of an all-new ultra-performance Tesla Roadster at a press conference on November 16—an event scheduled to introduce a new battery-powered semi-tractor.

The all-electric sports car sprints from a standstill to 60 mph in a mind-boggling 1.9 seconds and rockets through the quarter mile in just 8.8 seconds. In comparison, the vaunted Dodge Demon drag racing specialist turns in numbers of 2.3 seconds and 9.65 seconds, respectively. Claimed torque at the Tesla Roadster’s wheels is an astonishing 738 ft lbs, which explains its ability to launch so quickly. The Roadster’s official top speed will be more than 250 mph.

“The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars,” Musk enthused when he presented the Roadster. The new car “will be the fastest production car ever made, period,” he continued with characteristic restraint.

The car’s massive 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an astounding 620 miles of driving range. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that the sleek machine contains seating for four, rather than the expected two, thanks to the compact size of the electric four-wheel drive system.

The first batch of Founders Series cars sticker for $250,000, with the full price required for a deposit. After that, regular production cars will start at $200,000, with a $50,000 deposit required to reserve one. Though Tesla has been suffering well-publicized production headaches with the Model X and Model 3, a low-volume model like the Roadster is in the company’s wheelhouse and should not face similar obstacles when it comes to meeting demand. And as Tesla hasn’t set a delivery date, it can’t miss the target anyway.