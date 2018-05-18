The Jaguar Race Taxi Experience Promises One Wild Ride

Jaguar is giving adrenaline junkies the chance to experience the ride of a lifetime at Germany’s infamously fast and unforgiving Nürburgring racecourse. For a limited time, motorsport fans can take a bucket-list lap in the British marque’s specially prepared F-Type SVR coupe or XJR575 sedan serving as “Ring Taxis.”

Renowned for being one of the most challenging tracks in the world, Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit is approximately 13-miles long and features dozens of treacherous bends and corners that weave their way through the surrounding Eifel forest. The bucolic backdrop is one of the reasons the section earned the dubious nickname of “the Green Hell.”

Since it opened in the 1920s, the ‘Ring, as its most commonly called, has tested the skill and bravery of even the most talented racing drivers. One of the most memorable accidents came in 1976 and involved Formula 1 champion, Niki Lauda, who came close to losing his life in a fiery accident while aboard his Ferrari 312T2. This marked the last time an F1 race was held on the longer, more dangerous Nordschleife circuit.

While the XJR575 slightly trails its sibling in sheer accelerative force, not to mention a lower top speed of 186 mph, this elegant British-built sedan coddles up to three passengers per ride. In the F-Type, space is limited to a single person apart from one of Jaguar’s professional race drivers piloting behind the wheel.

According to Jaguar, the stress typically placed on a vehicle during one lap of the Nordschleife is equivalent to the wear-and-tear done over more than 120 miles of regular driving. So, when it comes to souvenirs, it’s probably best to avoid any tempting used car deals anywhere adjacent.

The price of roughly $236 covers one 30-minute session. This includes a safety briefing, use of a helmet and fireproof balaclava, and one lap of the Ring followed by a post-lap review of the onboard video. Jaguar Race Taxi dates run through mid-November 2018.