Lease a Pagani Huayra Roadster for Around $25,000 a Month

For those who dream of getting behind the wheel of the uber-exotic, 238 mph Pagani Huayra Roadster but find the $2.7 million starting price too prohibitive, now there’s a leasing program to lend a hand with the hypercar.

After making a down payment of $700,000, approved applicants will be required to remit $25,339 per month as part of the 60-month lease. Realistically, this new option is for drivers who can afford much more than the hand-built Huayra’s multimillion-dollar asking price but who are also financially savvy enough to realize that, beyond the lower cost of entry, leasing offers significant financial advantages over buying.

“First and foremost, leases held by corporations can qualify as business expenses for tax purposes,” said Steven Posner, CEO of Putnam Leasing, the exotic- and classic-car financing company behind the alternative payment plan. “Also, many states allow leaseholders to pay sales tax monthly instead of as a one-time lump sum. There really are significant advantages to considering the lease-versus-buy option when it comes to the luxury car category. Individuals with a high net worth are usually focused on making the smartest investment and having their money work for them. Putnam Leasing really offers elite clients a variety of intelligent options on those fronts,” Posner says.

We’ve heard of high-end lease options prior to this, such as one for the McLaren 570S Spider which hovers around $2,500 per month, but this new Pagani Huayra Roadster lease eclipses that of the McLaren’s—by 1,014 percent.

For that extra cash, you get what is arguably the most poster-worthy car since the Lamborghini Countach. With only 40 units slated for production, the carbon-fiber Huayra Roadster—capable of zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds—is also one of the rarest cars currently on the market, so this 764 hp hellion is likely to appreciate during its lease term.

Should that happen, the lessee is eligible to pocket the difference between the sale price and the residual value at lease end, whether they choose to buy the car at the end of the term or transfer the lease to another comparable exotic. In other words, making payments on a Pagani can now be considered financially prudent.