The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman Is a Posh and Powerful Performer

For those very special occasions—royal weddings, Oscar ceremonies, the morning after a successful coup d’état—when you really need to arrive in true style, there is no substitute for a Mercedes-Maybach Pullman.

Measuring over 21 feet from nose to tail, the Pullman limousine is more than 41 inches longer than an already lengthy Mercedes-Maybach sedan. It is even 20-plus inches longer than the longest Rolls-Royce, the latest Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase.

Since its introduction as the S600 Pullman back in 2015, this rolling giant has been the stretch limo of choice for rockers, royals, and oligarchs the world over. Now Mercedes-Benz is giving its flagship a timely refresh, sharpening its lines, increasing power and performance, and adding even more sumptuous surrounds.

Visually, the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Pullman features a redesigned grille with slim, vertical bars said to be inspired by the pinstripes of a fine Savile Row suit. We first saw the design on the bold 2016 Vision Maybach 6 concept coupe.

There is also a more assertive lower fascia, with a shiny chrome surround and blackened mesh inserts, borrowed from the latest standard-wheelbase Mercedes-Maybach S650 sedan. New headlights (featuring triple-band LED daytime running lights), rear LED taillights, and more-rounded exhaust tips are also part of the revised version.

Inside the newest Pullman, the so-called vis-à-vis seating arrangement continues, with two forward-facing, business-jet-style reclining seats and two rear-facing jump seats.

To ensure that the chauffeur does not see or hear things they should not, there is an electrically operated glass partition that turns opaque at the touch of a button. Interestingly, Mercedes does not use the same technology on any other windows, relying on old-school pleated curtains—a throwback to the Mercedes 600 Pullmans of the 1960s and ’70s—for privacy.

As you might expect of a car with a starting cost of roughly $617,000, the S650 Pullman is loaded to its raised roof with equipment. One new feature of the model is a front-mounted camera that, when the partition is up, displays the road ahead to the passengers via monitor.

Guaranteeing a faster getaway from those pesky paparazzi or rebel tanks, the new Pullman comes with the latest hand-built Mercedes-Benz 6-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12. With 621 hp and an impressive 738 ft lbs of torque on tap, it launches the leviathan from standstill to 62 mph in just 6.5 seconds.

Of course, if you crave more power—as you likely will, if ordering the armored Pullman—the German tuning team at Brabus will happily provide you with its Brabus 900 package. This increases the capacity of the V-12 to 6.3 liters, adding bigger turbochargers, special manifolds, and a high-performance exhaust. The end result is 888 hp and a staggering 1,106 ft lbs of torque.

While global order books opened March 15, do not expect to see a new Pullman in your local Mercedes-Benz showroom anytime soon. Early productions will likely be heading to eager buyers in the Middle East, China, and Russia.