Don’t Miss These Three Must-See Mainstays of Monterey Car Week

California’s Monterey Peninsula becomes a mecca for collector-car enthusiasts every August, when they gather for Monterey Car Week, 10 days of auto-focused activities that include concours events, rallies, and, often, record-setting auction sales. The events begin August 11 and culminate August 20 in the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance, which is regarded internationally as the grand dame of car shows. It will attract some of the world’s finest cars, along with 15,000 spectators who will swarm the sprawling show field to view vehicles that collectively represent more than 100 years of automotive history. Among this year’s highlights is a celebration of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary.

At the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in nearby Carmel, a more intimate concours will take place two days prior, on August 18. The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, celebrates its own 15-year anniversary as a premier concours that weaves culinary and other luxury-​lifestyle experiences into the day’s program. Some 250 automobiles—many shown by invitation—will be on display. This year’s featured classes are Originals and Mid-Engine Marvels.

Sandwiched between the Quail and Pebble Beach events is the Concorso Italiano on August 19. Held at the Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside, it is an encyclopedic presentation of Italian auto and motorcycle marques.

Collectors seeking to acquire a new old car will have ample opportunity. Bonhams, Gooding & Co., Mecum, RM Sotheby’s, and Russo and Steele all conduct auctions during Monterey Car Week.