// RR One

Nissan’s 370Zki Concept Conquers the Snow in Chicago and Wyoming

The automaker’s treaded transport redefines winter driving.

By on February 16, 2018
The Nissan 370Zki Concept.
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

During his annual size-up of the season, weather-guessing groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this year, which seems to mean we get another six weeks of winter. But don’t let that news get you down if you’ve been waiting feverishly for spring sunshine and open-top motoring. The Nissan 370Zki—recently debuted at the Chicago Auto Show—may just cure your winter woes.

What appears to be the aftermath of a snowmobile cross-pollinating with a 370Z Roadster, the concept is a conversion which took about ten weeks to complete by Westside Group, an automotive fabrication shop near Los Angeles, before it was ready for testing in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

“We started this project around Thanksgiving,” says project manager Kyle Torrens of Nissan North America. “Through the process, tracks were added in the rear, and skis in the front. There are spacers all around, so it’s a three-inch body lift on the car. Other than that, stock engine, stock transmission, and stock drivetrain.” With 332 horsepower firing off the 3.7-liter V-6, power loss from the tracks’ extra unsprung weight isn’t much of an issue, according to Torrens. “”The only time you really feel a loss of power has nothing to do with the car—it depends on the surface,” he says. “When you’re driving, it obviously feels like a roadster. “It’s got the power, it’s got the turning radius. You really forget you’re on snow tracks.”

Converting passenger vehicles into snowmobiles is nothing new. More than 100 years ago, Snowflyer Ford Model Ts were commonly used for rural mail delivery. The Nissan 370Zki, however, takes the car-snowmobile idea and enhances it with a sultry body and droptop swagger.

Although the 370Zki is one-off, this concept can replicated relatively easily. Simply pick up a set of tracks and skis from American Track Truck, ring a decent conversion shop, and make your own version of the vehicle. That would certainly keep jaws dropping in Jackson until summer.

More Cars

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad