Out of Sight: Could You Identify a Car by Touch Alone?

Every year, Robb Report compares and contrasts a selection of the finest automobiles in the world to determine which truly are the finest cars money can buy. Last fall, from October 27 through November 10, a variety of judges – including editors, RR1 members, celebrity guests, and experts in the field – arrived at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort to make their selections by driving the 13 competitors from leading luxury marques on the roads of Napa Valley, Calif. In this video, Robb Report’s Viju Mathew and Laura Burstein don blindfolds and explore every curve on cars like the Mercedes AMG, Cadillac CTS-V, and Audi R8 V10 Spyder. Could you do as well as them?