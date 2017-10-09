// RR One

Porsche’s Mightiest Macan May Be King of the Crossovers

A fierce four-seater, the Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package rules the road with a 440 hp, twin-turbo V-6.

By on October 9, 2017
Porsche Macan Turbo

If you don’t need the biggest SUV on the road but want one of the baddest, consider the Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package. The upgrade moves the Cayenne’s little sibling into the high-​performance realm: Call it a crossover with a serious kick. The vehicle’s twin-turbo V-6 engine delivers 440 hp (40 more than the standard Macan Turbo) and a satisfying 442 ft lbs of torque. Porsche’s super 7-speed PDK transmission shifts automatically or with paddles, helping the Macan scoot from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.2 seconds. It’s fast yet still accommodating; it can seat four and still have plenty of room for luggage or groceries. Though it can perform domestic duties, the Macan’s air suspension with sporty calibration, large brakes, 21-inch wheels, and angry sport exhaust make its capabilities clear. The starting price is $87,700. The carmine-red test vehicle was loaded with options that included carbon-ceramic brakes, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and the Turbo exterior package, raising the price to a tick under $115,000.

Porsche Macan Turbo

Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package  Photo: Courtesy Porsche

With its small footprint, more-than-ample power, and superb handling dynamics, this pumped-up Macan Turbo is a delight to drive. For those whose priorities—and available parking—allow room for just one vehicle, this is a good, no-compromise choice.

