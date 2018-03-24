The Refined and Rock-Solid Rhino GX Executive Model Is Ready to Roam

Automakers are building some incredible toys these days. Mercedes-Benz is in the business of cigarette race boats, Honda is dabbling with private jets, and Aston Martin is designing luxury apartments in Miami. Of course, these same brands (or their luxury subsidiaries) still happily provide executive transportation, but a posh car just doesn’t compare to an outlandish toy—or does it? Introducing the Rhino GX Executive Model from U.S. Specialty Vehicles (USSV).

“U.S. Specialty Vehicles aims to create top-of-the-line SUVs with the most luxurious customers in mind,” said Tim Tang, USSV’s chief executive officer. “By incorporating the latest in automotive technologies with first-class interior and exterior features, USSV is designed to bring high-end consumers from any terrain to the boardroom in executive style.”

The company’s latest masterpiece, the Rhino GX Executive Model, is a five-passenger limousine based on the F450 Ford Super Duty. A 6.7-liter V-8 Turbodiesel—or an optional 6.8-liter V-10 gas engine—is mated with a five-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive system for tremendous on-road performance. Meanwhile, Toyo Open Country mud terrain tires, an adaptive hydraulic suspension, and twin-coil moonbeam shocks assure off-road capability.

Outside, the Rhino GX is distinguished from lesser SUVs by rugged steel body panels, composite bumpers, 20-inch custom aluminum wheels, LED light bars, and grab handles. Inside, a hand-built cabin includes a top-tier entertainment system with a partitioned 40-inch television and intercom, a SmartNav 5 multifunction rearview mirror, a KVH TracVision A9 satellite receiver, perforated leather seats, a custom center console, and exotic wood trim.

Customers may choose from three exterior paint options: stealth black, tactical green, or desert sand—all paired with duotone leather seats. Priced from $330,750, the Rhino GX Executive Model sits in the crosshairs of ultra-premium SUVs like the Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography, the Bentley Bentayga, and the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Undoubtedly, each of these traditional luxury models will deliver more refined driving dynamics, but the Rhino GX counters with unparalleled personality.