Airstream’s Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer Takes Glamping on the Road

Taking on the great outdoors is not for the faint of heart, unless you have the convenience of modern amenities (think chilled cocktails and mood lighting) at your fingertips. One of the newest trailers from the experts of luxury travel at Airstream offer just that, and then some. Robb Report was the first to camp out at the Rancho Oso campground with the ultra-trendy camper designed in collaboration with the island-inspired lifestyle brand, Tommy Bahama—known for their bold beach fashion and home décor.

Partnership between the two classic American brands— both rooted in adventure—originally began with the release of a 28-foot travel trailer and touring coach that debuted last year. The smaller 19-foot version is the second installation, and the trailer’s compact size make it the perfect choice for an idyllic solo trip.

My destination was a sprawling ranch on over 300 acres of land nestled into a lush valley on the edge of the Los Padres National Forest (just east of Santa Barbara). I found myself tucked away on the expansive campground, stationed against a bucolic backdrop, and quickly realized the unique comforts this camping venture would entail. The moment I stepped inside the trailer, I was greeted with woven cushioned flooring designed for durability, high ceilings with integrated lighting and dimmer settings, plantation wood shutters, hand-crafted laminated cabinetry, and a back-lit bar cabinet that held custom Tommy Bahama whiskey and elegant glassware. Also on hand was a handy Tommy Bahama cooler, lawn chairs with cushioned headrests, and plush towels.

Although enchanted with nature’s soundtrack outside, I was also delighted by the Airstream’s built-in surround-sound speakers from the U.S. brand, Polk. Paired with the well-insulated design of the trailer, I didn’t have to worry about bothering the neighbors while I tested out the bass-bumping system. Other features within the mobile enclave included automated ceiling fans and central air to heat and cool the interior within minutes, a large awning which expanded with the touch of a button, and plenty of USB plugins that allowed me to charge my handful of devices.

In between horseback riding through the rocky Santa Ynez River bed, partaking in sunlit yoga sessions, and hiking to waterfalls on the property’s 300 acres, I utilized the convenient onboard kitchen (equipped with a gas oven and stove top) and the sizeable shower. Time was also spent relaxing in the indoor seating area where I could enjoy the views (whiskey in hand) from the rear window. The trailer sleeps four (two in the bed and two on the fold-down table), and there is excellent storage space in the overhead compartments, suitable for a week-long jaunt.

The 4,200-pound ‘certified-green’ trailer is a head-turner on and off the road. With its signature silver bullet–like aluminum aesthetic and retro hardware, it’s a stand out next to the more traditional boxy recreational vehicles. With a beachy locale in mind, Tommy Bahama infused a palette of deep blue and emerald green in the pinstripes of the awning and the interior lounge, along with palm leaf–themed bedding, pillows, and stenciled wall decals throughout.

I was pleasantly surprised by such details as the size of the fridge, the illuminated wine rack, the plethora of cloud-like pillows, and the ease at which I could navigate the indoor space. The ultra-luxe setup allowed me to sojourn with the essentials at-hand and ultimately reminded me why we come to nature after all, to lead an adventure entirely our own. The exclusive travel trailer is available for $75,900 at Airstream dealers across the country.

Traveler’s tip: For an off-site watering hole, don’t miss the live music and fully appointed bar at Cold Spring Tavern—a historical hideaway from 1865 nestled into the canyon on Stagecoach Road off highway 154.