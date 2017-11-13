Leaders of Luxury: Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös on the Transformation to Electric [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with Torsten Müller-Ötvös CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, who has had this to say about the luxury mark he helms: “To be truly luxurious, an item has to fulfill a number of important fundamentals: It should be unique, handcrafted, authentic, beautiful, and rare.”