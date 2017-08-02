Drawn to the Wild Side: 4 Visionary Concepts in Aircraft, Wheels, and Watches
From a hypersonic jet traveling 18,000 mph to a 1,000 hp hypercar, these designs shift paradigms.
A designer’s drawing board is often the initial canvas that leads to breakthroughs in engineering. After all, when creatives are liberated from the constraint of conforming to what’s currently considered possible, the technology of tomorrow takes shape. Here are four concepts that beautifully challenge convention while foreshadowing what we can expect in the very near future.