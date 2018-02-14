4 High-Tech Transportation Concepts for Land and Sea

The brilliant Dr. Seuss once wrote, “Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh the thinks you can think up if only you try.” The following transportation designers have clearly taken the fanciful philosopher’s words to heart with concepts that capture the imagination with their innovation. From a pair of tomorrow’s two-wheelers to a hypercar capable of self-repair to a behemoth chase boat, these modes of mobility would have definitely delighted the good doctor.