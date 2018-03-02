5 Acclaimed Automobiles from the Bonhams Grand Palais Auction in Paris

On February 8, Bonhams filled the gorgeous and soaring interior of the Grand Palais in Paris with more than 130 automotive masterpieces during its Les Grandes Marques du Monde au Grand Palais auction.

“It’s magnificent,” says Philip Kantor, Bonhams’ European department head of motorcars, regarding the venue. “There can’t be a finer environment to conduct a car sale than in the place that held the first French motor show,” he says, alluding to the fact that the Grand Palais hosted the Paris Motor Show from about 1910 until the early 1960s. The machines that met the auction house’s standards are more than worthy of the magnificent backdrop. Here’s a peek at what was presented.