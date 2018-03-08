5 Captivating Conveyances that Capture the Spirit of Adventure

The desire to explore is intrinsic from infancy. What begins with forays past the front yard in youth soon progresses to road trips and overseas sojourns as one’s wealth and wanderlust matures. Author Joseph Campbell once quipped, “The big question is whether you are going to be able to say a hearty yes to your adventure.” The following five means of motion, including a racecar, aircraft, and aquatic cruiser, turn Campbell’s query into a foregone conclusion.