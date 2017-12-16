5 Classic Cars in Competition at Bonhams Scottsdale Auction

A fearsome lineup of collectible cars will cross the block in January.

By on December 16, 2017
1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

Next month, the collectible car world gathers in Scottsdale, Ariz., to celebrate scarce machines through a string of elite auctions. Bonhams will present 105 lots in its Scottsdale sale, scheduled for January 18, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Fine Ferraris, a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, and more will be on offer. Here are five cars that could fetch seven figures.

