5 Classic Cars in Competition at Bonhams Scottsdale Auction

Next month, the collectible car world gathers in Scottsdale, Ariz., to celebrate scarce machines through a string of elite auctions. Bonhams will present 105 lots in its Scottsdale sale, scheduled for January 18, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa. Fine Ferraris, a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, and more will be on offer. Here are five cars that could fetch seven figures.