5 Classics from the Fifties and Sixties to Sell at RM Sotheby’s 2018 Monterey Auction

The growth of classic car collecting in past decades now means there are more than a dozen posh places around the globe—including Paris, Monaco, and London—where vintage gems trade hands. But arguably the biggest automotive auction event of the year remains the August gathering on the Monterey Peninsula in California, anchored by the annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

“It’s still the top of the pile, the event you want to attend and the place you want your car auctioned,” says Gord Duff, specialist with RM Sotheby’s, one of a half-dozen auction houses primed to display some of its finest offerings to bidders at the newly renovated Monterey Conference Center on August 24 and 25. “It’s not just the auctions that are amazing, it’s the scene. It’s the only place I know where people ship in their Ferrari LaFerraris and Pagani Huayras just so they can drive them slowly in traffic between their hotel and an event.”

Some of those well-heeled enthusiasts no doubt will be among the bidders for the RM Sotheby’s lots, which so far include the following four-wheel stars.