5 Production Cars and Concepts at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show

Starting today, the world’s most sought-after brands debut their sexiest and most significant new vehicles in the Swiss city that lies in the shadow of Mont Blanc on the sparkling shores of Lac Leman – Geneva. This year’s world premieres range from gasoline-powered supercars to all-electric autonomous concepts, employing the latest technologies from Formula 1 and Silicon Valley. The 88th Salon International de l’Automobile takes places at Geneva’s Palexpo Center and runs through March 18.