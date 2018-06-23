5 Seven-Figure Classics at 2018 Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale

The 25th anniversary of anything is a big deal, but Bonhams is outdoing itself to celebrate the silver anniversary of its annual auction at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. The sale, set for July 13 at the legendary English estate in Chichester, will feature about 85 cars and carries a total presale estimate of roughly $53.4 million to $66.8 million. When there’s a 1931 Bentley Blower on offer and it’s not the best car in the lineup (or even the second-best), you know there’s an epic sale ahead. Here are five frontrunners.