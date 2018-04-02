5 Top Cars Crossing the Block at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction

Every April, sometime between Easter and the Masters Tournament, Barrett-Jackson holds an auction in Palm Beach, Fla. This year’s event takes place from April 12 through 15 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Approximately 700 collector cars will cross the block, along with a multitude of automobilia. “It’s a different type of auction. It’s a little more laid-back,” says Craig Jackson, the auction house’s chairman and chief executive officer. “People use it as a vacation.” From the field of automobiles being offered, here are five that we would love to spend downtime driving.